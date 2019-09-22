Kansas man blames pharmacy for stroke after medicine mix-up

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man is blaming CVS Pharmacy for his stroke, and he says in a lawsuit that the pharmacy filled his prescription for a blood thinning medication with the wrong drug.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Ben Huie said in his lawsuit he suffered a stroke in July 2017 after taking the wrong medicine. Kansas CVS Pharmacy said in a formal response it didn't provide the incorrect medicine or cause the stroke.

Huie says taking the incorrect medicine lowered the level of warfarin sodium in his system, which contributed to the stroke. That medicine is an anticoagulant used to treat and prevent blood clots.

Huie had filled his warfarin prescription at its store for several years without problems. Kansas CVS says Huie's existing medical conditions contributed to the stroke.

