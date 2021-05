TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Chamber of Commerce has cut ties with its national counterpart over the national group's support last year for reelecting the only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's endorsement of Rep. Sharice Davids over Republican challenger Amanda Adkins in their Kansas City-area district prompted the state chamber to not renew its membership in the national group, The Kansas City Star reports.