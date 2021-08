KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year-old Kansas City man has been indicted on hate crime and gun violations after he allegedly tried to kill a teenager because of his sexual orientation, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday.

A federal grand jury in Kansas City indicted Malachi Robinson with hate crime and firearm violations. He is accused of shooting the victim on May 29, 2019. It was not immediately clear where the shooting occurred.