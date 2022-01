KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Kalispell man has been convicted of deliberate homicide in the December 2020 death of his wife.

A Flathead County jury deliberated for five hours on Friday before finding Bradley Jay Hillious, 35, guilty in the death of Amanda Hillious, 33, the Flathead Beacon reported.

District Court Judge Robert Allison scheduled sentencing for March 8.

Hillious told investigators his wife had fallen down the stairs on Dec. 15, 2020, but prosecutors provided evidence that indicated she had been strangled. She died on Dec. 19 of blunt force trauma injuries associated with neck compression, an autopsy found.

Amanda's son from a previous relationship, now 12, testified at trial that “Brad killed my mom.” He told jurors he heard Bradley Hillious and his mother arguing before he saw him dragging and hitting her.

The couple's now 6-year-old son testified that he heard his mother tell his father to “stop.”

Prosecutors also showed that Hillious had a history of domestic violence against his wife, who had sought restraining orders against him and his father Scott Hillious.

The defense argued that emergency responders provided "negligent” and delayed medical care to Amanda Hillious and investigators focused too quickly on Bradley Hillious without considering his father as a suspect.

Bradley Hillious reported his father died by suicide on Dec. 24, 2020, shortly after detectives called to request a follow-up interview with both men.

Bradley Hillious said his father stated: “I can't deal with this anymore, I'm not going to jail," before killing himself.