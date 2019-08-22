Kaitlin Stanton and Steven Creedon wed

Kaitlin Stanton, daughter of Deborah Stanton of Ridgefield, was married to Steven Creedon, son of Kate and Larry Creedon of Cross River, N.Y. on July 12, 2019.

Father Prince performed the ceremony at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Ridgefield. The reception was held at the Lounsbury House on Main Street.

The bride graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2007 and from Muhlenberg College in 2011. She also has a Master’s degree in School Counseling from Southern Connecticut State University and is currently pursuing an Ed.D in Educational Leadership at Sacred Heart University.

The bride is a School Counselor at Darien High School and has also spent the last eight summers as the Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Camp Director.

The groom is a 2006 graduate of John Jay High School and 2010 graduate of Western New England University. He serves as a firefighter for the City of Danbury.

The couple originally met at the Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center when the bride was a camp counselor and the groom worked as a lifeguard.

Following a honeymoon trip to the French Polynesian islands of Moorea and Bora Bora, the couple will reside in Ridgefield.