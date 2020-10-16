KBI, police investigate after 2 killed in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) — Independence police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the deaths of two people after a vehicle crashed into an apartment.

Independence police received a 911 call at 3:45 a.m. Friday from someone who said they heard gunfire and then saw the vehicle hit the apartment. KBI said in a news release that arriving officers found two male victims dead inside the crashed vehicle, and an injured female.

The female was flown to a hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Names of the victims have not been released.

No injuries were reported among apartment residents. Authorities urged anyone with information to contact KBI or Independence police.