Justices’ past affirmative action views, in their own words

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Supreme Court that is the most diverse in history will hear two cases Monday challenging the use of affirmative action in higher education. It's a topic a number of the justices have already said a lot about.
The cases say that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina — respectively the nation's oldest private and oldest public college — improperly use race as a factor in admissions, giving preference to Black, Hispanic and Native American students. And the conservative-dominated court is widely expected to rule against the universities.