Jury selection resumes as Chauvin faces possible new charge STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI, Associated Press March 10, 2021 Updated: March 10, 2021 11:53 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Potential jurors in Derek Chauvin's murder trial return Thursday to continue a selection process moving more quickly than expected. Meanwhile, the former policeman charged in George Floyd's death faced the prospect of an additional third-degree murder charge.
Five jurors have been seated after just two days of screening by attorneys and Judge Peter Cahill, who had set aside at least three weeks to fill the panel.
STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI