Jury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury resumed deliberations Tuesday in its effort to decide on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was staged by “crisis actors.”

The jury in Waterbury entered its second full day of discussions in the defamation trial. Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, were found liable for damages last year to 15 plaintiffs in the lawsuit for broadcasting a conspiracy theory that no children died and that the victims' relatives were part of an elaborate hoax.