AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A jury recommended Friday that a man convicted of killing nine people in separate arson fires in his Akron neighborhood should be sentenced to life in prison instead of the death penalty.

Stanley Ford, 62, was found guilty Sept. 21 on 26 of the 29 counts against him, including aggravated murder and aggravated arson. A judge will make the final decision on his sentence, but a hearing has not yet been scheduled.