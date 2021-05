YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A jury in Yakima has found a 21-year-old man guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the death of a 55-year-old handyman in 2018.

After six hours of deliberation Wednesday, jurors acquitted Anthony Gregory Mallory of second-degree murder, but found him guilty of the lesser charge, first-degree manslaughter, the Yakima Herald reported.