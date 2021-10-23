Skip to main content
News

Jury deliberations to resume in Georgia stun-gun death

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Deliberations are scheduled to resume Monday after jurors couldn't reach a verdict Friday in the trial of three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies accused of murdering a man during a 2017 arrest when they shocked him with stun guns.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott had no reason to detain 58-year old Eurie Martin, who was Black. The defendants, all white, say Martin was illegally walking in the road in the tiny town of Deepstep during a 30-mile journey to see relatives on a hot summer day. Martin had a history of schizophrenia.

The defense has also argued that some of the charges against them are defective because stun guns aren't lethal weapons. Evidence showed the deputies fired the electrical guns 15 times in a 5-minute period as they tried to arrest Martin.

Jurors began considering the case after Senior Judge Judge H. Gibbs Flanders Jr. read them the law on Friday morning. Jurors asked several times to see parts of the extensive video evidence in the case. At the end of the day, jurors sent a note asking what would happen if they couldn't agree on a verdict, but Flanders replied that it was far too early to discuss that.