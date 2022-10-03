Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press Oct. 3, 2022 Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 12:39 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Federal prosecutors on Monday, Oct. 3, will lay out their case against the founder of the Oath Keepers' extremist group and four associates charged in the most serious case to reach trial yet in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Thomas Caldwell of Berryville, Va., a defendant charged with seditious conspiracy in one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, arrives at the federal courthouse, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. Opening statements are expected to begin in Washington's federal court in the trial of Caldwell and others charged with seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors say was a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Edward Tarpley, the attorney of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Federal prosecutors on Monday, Oct. 3, will lay out their case against the founder of the Oath Keepers' extremist group and four associates charged in the most serious case to reach trial yet in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington, on June 25, 2017. Federal prosecutors on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, will lay out their case against the founder of the Oath Keepers' extremist group and four associates charged in the most serious case to reach trial yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors will lay out their case against the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged in the most serious case to reach trial yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.
Opening statements are expected Monday in Washington's federal court in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and others charged with seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors say was a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.
ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST