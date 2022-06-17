Juneteenth program at Ridgefield Library ‘giving voice’ to enslaved people who ‘didn’t have a voice’

RIDGEFIELD — In honor of Juneteenth, the Ridgefield Library, Chekhov Theatre Festival and American Slavery Project have collaborated to host a theatrical performance of monologues based on the imagined experiences of African descended men, woman and children buried in lower Manhattan.
The performance “Unheard Voices, being held Sunday at the library, will be a collection of original monologues set to music and drumming. It was the first original work by the American Slavery Project, a Manhattan-based theater company created in response to revisionism in America’s discourse on slavery, the Civil War and Jim Crow.