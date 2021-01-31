Juggling parenting, work and a pandemic not getting easier

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Family life has largely rolled with pandemic punches, according to a pair of briefings released by Pew Research Center this week that examine what changed as families hunkered down amid employment turmoil, activity restrictions and school closures.
Moms are still more likely than dads to feel pressured by the child care needs of their young children, though both men and women say managing child care has gotten more difficult with the passage of time in the pandemic, the Deseret News reported. Parents still disagree on who’s helping more around the house. And couples who went into the pandemic in strong marital or cohabiting relationships say those links haven’t frayed. Both before and during the pandemic, men were slightly more apt to rate their relationship with a partner positively.