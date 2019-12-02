Judge who said men ‘are in control’ calls remarks misguided

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge facing discipline after suggesting to a defendant that men “are in control” has acknowledged that the remarks were inappropriate.

Municipal Court Judge Steven Brister’s response published Monday called the comments “well-meaning but misguided.”

Addressing a domestic violence suspect, Brister suggested that men should treat women “as if you're holding a feather, just to let them know you're the man and you're in control.”

A state judicial conduct advisory committee posted a complaint in October alleging the comments violated conduct rules, were disparaging to women and could create the perception of bias.

Brister sits in East Orange part-time and is an acting judge in Newark. His response Monday said he has recently completed several ethics courses.