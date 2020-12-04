Judge tosses 15 cases involving accused LAPD officers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Friday threw out 15 criminal cases that were based on statements from three police officers accused of falsifying records.

Superior Court Judge Sergio C. Tapia II said he was throwing out the convictions in nine felony and six misdemeanor cases “in the interests of justice," the Los Angeles Times reported.

The cases involved sentences ranging from probation to a year in jail on charges that included reckless driving and weapons offenses.

The cases involved LAPD officers Braxton Shaw, Michael Coblentz and Raul Uribe. They are among six officers in the LAPD's Metropolitan Division who have been charged with falsifying field interview cards to say dozens of people they had stopped were admitted gang members.

Video from police body-worn cameras showed those listed were not asked about gang membership or denied gang affiliations.

It wasn't immediately known if the officers had lawyers to comment for them.

A dozen other officers remain under investigation.

Los Angeles County and city prosecutors requested the dismissals. They have been reviewing hundreds of cases worked by the six officers. Judges have dismissed 24 cases so far.

In July, after several officers were charged, the California attorney general made it impossible for law enforcement agencies to access entries that Los Angeles police made in the state’s gang database.

LAPD records provided roughly 25% of the CalGang database of about 80,000 people, which critics have long said fosters racial profiling.

The LAPD vowed to stop using the database except for removing people from it.