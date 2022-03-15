Judge suspends mask requirement for Knox County Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily lifted a requirement that students wear masks while attending classes in an East Tennessee school district.
Judge J. Ronnie Greer agreed on Monday to suspend his order for students in Knox County for up 60 days, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. The move comes six days after the Knox County Board of Education and four families involved in a lawsuit over masking requirements both requested that the rule be temporarily suspended. Greer has ordered the two sides to mediate.