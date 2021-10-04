Trial set for cop charged in fatal shooting of Andre Hill Oct. 4, 2021 Updated: Oct. 4, 2021 1:16 p.m.
Andre Hill, fatally shot by Columbus police on Dec. 22
2 of5 This undated photo provided by the Franklin County, Ohio, Sheriff's Department shows Adam Coy, a former Columbus Police officer who was charged with murder in the shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man. Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson filed a motion Wednesday, July 14, 2021, opposing Coy's request for the trial be moved to another county in order to convene a fair and impartial jury. (Franklin County Ohio Sheriff's Department via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Fired Columbus, Ohio police officer Adam Coy, right, photographed through plexiglass courtroom barriers erected to help slow the coronavirus, stands during a Franklin County hearing as defense attorney Kaitlyn Stephens checks her notes, on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Coy, 44, has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide charges in the Dec. 22 shooting of Andre Hill, a 47-year-old Black man shot as he emerged from a garage. Judge Stephen McIntosh set Coy's trial for March 7. Andrew Welsh-Huggins/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio police officer who shot and killed Andre Hill will stand trial next spring, a judge decided Monday.
Hill, 47, who was Black, was fatally shot by Officer Adam Coy, who is white, on Dec. 22 as Hill emerged from a garage holding up a cellphone. Coy has since been fired from the Columbus police department.