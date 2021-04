OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A federal judge has scheduled a trial over whether a Utah county is liable for civil damages after an inmate bled to death in a jail cell in 2016.

U.S. District Judge Jill Parrish in Salt Lake City set a trial start date of Jan. 24, 2022 for a civil rights suit filed by the mother of Heather Miller, who died at a Davis County Jail, the Standard-Examiner reported Sunday.