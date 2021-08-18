Judge rejects charges for Hawaii officers in teen's killing AUDREY McAVOY, Associated Press Aug. 18, 2021 Updated: Aug. 18, 2021 11:36 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Judge William Domingo presides over a preliminary hearing as he hears from witnesses to determine whether there is probable cause for murder and attempted murder charges against three Honolulu police officers in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old Micronesian boy, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Honolulu. Domingo on Wednesday, Aug. 18 rejected murder and attempted murder charges against officers, preventing the case from going to trial. (Cory Lum/Honolulu Civil Beat via AP, Pool, File) Cory Lum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Honolulu Police Officers Zackary Ah Nee, left, Geoffrey Thom, and Christopher Fredaluces depart the district courtroom of Judge William Domingo during a preliminary hearing for the officers on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Honolulu. Domingo on Wednesday, Aug. 18 rejected murder and attempted murder charges against the officers in the fatal shooting of a teenager, preventing the case from going to trial. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, Pool, File) Jamm Aquino/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILLE - Honolulu Police Officers Geoffrey Thom, right, Christopher Fredeluces, second from right, and Zackary Ah Nee, third from right, sit in Judge William Domingo's courtroom before a preliminary hearing begins, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Honolulu. Domingo on Wednesday, Aug. 18 rejected murder and attempted murder charges against the three officers in the fatal shooting of a teenager, preventing the case from going to trial. (Cory Lum/Honolulu Civil Beat via AP, Pool, File) Cory Lum/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii judge on Wednesday rejected murder and attempted murder charges against three Honolulu police officers in the fatal shooting of a teenager, preventing the case from going to trial.
District Court Judge William Domingo, in a ruling from the bench, said there was no probable cause that the officers committed the crimes they were accused of.