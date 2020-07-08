Judge quits, shouting ensues in Wyoming city council meeting

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A municipal court judge in Wyoming abruptly resigned during a raucous city council meeting in which police cleared the room to calm things down.

Many attending the Gillette City Council meeting Tuesday were there to protest Mayor Louise Carter-King and the rest of the council following Councilman Shay Lundvall's resignation June 10.

The council had urged Lundvall to resign after he liked some offensive social media posts, the Gillette News Record reported.

A vocal group of supporters of Lundvall have since been urging the mayor and other council members to resign, saying they blackmailed Lundvall into quitting.

Municipal Judge Doug Dumbrill announced he was resigning effective immediately to avoid ethical violations by speaking freely. Dumbrill then spoke in defense of the mayor and council, calling their critics “cowards.”

Following a 10-minute exchange that ranged from loud talking to shouting and name calling, two police officers approached Dumbrill and told those attending the meeting the room would be cleared.

Police escorted one man out. The audience was allowed back in later and public comment on Lundvall’s resignation continued.