Judge overturns conviction in Indiana officer's 1980 killing

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A judge has overturned a man's conviction in the 1980 fatal shooting of an off-duty Hammond police officer because prosecutors failed to disclose evidence to the man's attorneys that could have helped clear him.
Lake County Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez set aside 58-year-old James Hill Jr.'s murder conviction Tuesday after his attorney and a prosecutor filed a joint motion asking the judge to release Hill from prison on his own recognizance pending a resolution in the case.