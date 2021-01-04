Judge keeps Arizona trucker jailed in bicyclists' death case Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 8:09 p.m.
1 of2 This Mohave County Jail booking photo shows Jason Alexander Barson, 45, of Kingman, Ariz., following his arrest Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on felony driving under the influence and reckless driving charges. Barson is accused of having methamphetamine in his system when the box truck he was driving struck a group of bicyclists, killing five and injuring several others, Dec. 10, 2020, on U.S. 95 near Searchlight, Nev.. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, Nevada Highway Patrol investigate the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple bicyclists and a box truck along U.S. Highway 95 southbound near Searchlight, Nev. The driver of a box truck that struck and killed five bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway last week told investigators he fell asleep at the wheel but had a high level of methamphetamine in his system, prosecutors said Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Jordan Alexander Barson, 45, of Kingman, Ariz., faces 12 felony charges including driving under the influence and reckless driving in a criminal complaint filed in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File) L.E. Baskow/AP Show More Show Less
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge in Las Vegas deemed an Arizona truck driver accused of killing five bicyclists on a Nevada highway last month a danger to the community and a risk not to return to court, ordering him jailed without bail pending trial.
Jordan Alexander Barson’s court-appointed attorney, Shane Zeller, asked Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum on Monday to set bail at $20,000, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported .