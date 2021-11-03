Judge grants request to expand medication abortion providers

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge has granted a request to allow advanced practice clinicians in Alaska to provide medication abortion while an underlying legal case proceeds.

Superior Court Judge Josie Garton, in a written order Tuesday, said Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky “has shown that it is likely to succeed on the merits of its claim that prohibiting advanced practice clinicians from providing medication abortion violates patients' right to privacy under the Alaska Constitution by significantly restricting the availability of abortions in this state without sufficient justification.”