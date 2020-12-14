Judge frees Maryland's longest service female prisoner

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore circuit judge granted the release Monday of Maryland’s longest-serving female prison inmate after more than four decades behind bars after she contracted the coronavirus.

Eraina Pretty, 61, was resentenced to time served in response to a request from a unit in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office that works to free older prisoners at risk of contracting the virus and who pose no threat to public safety, The Baltimore Sun reported. Pretty had contracted the coronavirus and had been hospitalized in recent months, her daughter said.