Judge dismisses most claims in San Diego homeless lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A judge dismissed most claims in a lawsuit that accused San Diego city and county officials of discriminating against homeless people with disabilities during the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Superior Court Judge Katherine Bacal allowed two of the complaint's six arguments to move forward, the Union-Tribune reported Sunday. One is an allegation that defendants violated a state code that prohibits discrimination against protected classes of people and the other is a claim for a judicial declaration that the defendants acted improperly.