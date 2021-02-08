Judge blocks another bid to shut down Line 3 construction

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has rejected another attempt by opponents to shut down construction work on Enbridge Energy's replacement for its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.
In an order filed Sunday, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said tribal and environmental groups that filed for an injunction in late December to suspend construction failed to prove any permanent harm would result from allowing the work to proceed or that they're likely to win on their broader legal arguments.