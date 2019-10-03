Judge OKs settlement of racial profiling suit in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has approved the settlement in a racial profiling lawsuit that African American residents filed against a Mississippi sheriff's department.

Under the agreement, the Madison County sheriff must establish an "unbiased policing policy" and set new rules about traffic checkpoints and encounters with pedestrians.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi filed the lawsuit in 2017, saying officers in the majority-white Jackson suburb have unconstitutionally targeted black drivers and pedestrians in majority-black neighborhoods and have disproportionately subjected them to searches and seizures.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Thursday approved the agreement that was filed Sept. 23. It says the sheriff's department does not admit to any "unconstitutional, illegal or otherwise improper conduct."

Officers will be required to have training about cultural diversity, bias and police-citizen interaction.