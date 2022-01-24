Judge: Jurors can see school shooter's Instagram photos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The gunman who killed 17 at a Florida high school four years ago had no expectation of privacy when he posted disturbing photographs to a public Instagram account before his rampage and prosecutors can use them in his upcoming penalty trial, a judge ruled during a Monday hearing.
Nikolas Cruz wanted others to see photographs he posted without restrictions of himself with guns and the jurors who will decide whether he is executed for the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland can see them, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled.