MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Friday he raised more than $7 million in the first three months of the year for his reelection bid, while his top Democratic challengers also reported bringing in millions.

Johnson is seeking a third term in the battleground state narrowly won by President Joe Biden in 2020. A large field of Democrats are competing in the Aug. 9 primary for the chance to take on Johnson.