MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, have agreed to one televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Johnson and Barnes on Friday both agreed to an Oct. 13 debate in Milwaukee hosted by WTMJ-TV. Johnson, a two-term incumbent, said he also agreed to televised debates hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and WISN-TV in Milwaukee.