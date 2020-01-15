John Frey, Will Haskell to speak at Ridgefield Library in February

The Ridgefield Library will host a “meet your legislators” event on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 a.m.

State Representative John Frey (R-111) and State Sen. Will Haskell (D-26) are expected to attend the event and give audience members an update into the current legislative session.

Frey and Haskell will also answer questions from the public.

The event is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.