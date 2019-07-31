Joe Dowdell and Laura Kent to marry

Laura Kent and Joe Dowdell. Photo: Michele Williams / Contributed Photo

Debra Slade and Peter Kent of Mamanasco Road announce the engagement of their daughter, Laura Kent, to Joe Dowdell, son of Carol Stine and the late Joshua Dowdell of Dallas, Texas.

Laura graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2010 and received a master’s degree in the area of education from the University of Connecticut. Laura currently works as a special education teacher at Ridgefield High School. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2010. Joe currently works as an electrical engineer at ASML in Wilton and serves on the Ridgefield Planning and Zoning Commission. Joe and Laura reside in Ridgefield with their cat, Beth.

A summer 2020 wedding has been planned at Gilbertsville Farmhouse in New York.