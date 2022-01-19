Jewish leaders renew antisemitism fight after hostage case PETER SMITH, Associated Press Jan. 19, 2022 Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 9:32 a.m.
1 of11 FILE - Congregation Beth Israel Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, facing camera, hugs a man after a healing service Monday night, Jan. 17, 2022, at White's Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake, Texas. Cytron-Walker was one of four people held hostage by a gunman at his Colleyville, Texas, synagogue on Saturday. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP, File) Yffy Yossifor/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 FILE - Police cars are parked in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. A man held hostages for more than 10 hours Saturday inside the temple. The hostages were able to escape and the hostage taker was killed. Brandon Wade/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 FILE - People gathering on a street corner hold signs in support of the victims of the Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Poway, Calif. A man opened fire the previous day inside the synagogue near San Diego as worshippers celebrated the last day of a major Jewish holiday. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the synagogue. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - Protesters rally near the U.S. consulate in Karachi, Pakistan on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2010, to condemn the arrest of alleged Al-Qaida suspect Aafia Siddiqui. Shakil Adil Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE - This Jan. 2, 2022 photo provided by OurCalling, LLC shows Malik Faisal Akram, at a Dallas homeless shelter. Akram, the armed man who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, had spent time in area homeless shelters in the two weeks leading up to the attack, and was dropped off at one by someone he appeared to know. (OurCalling, LLC via AP, File) Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE - Community members arrive for a healing service for Congregation Beth Israel following Saturday's hostage standoff at the Colleyville, Texas, synagogue, at White's Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake, Texas on Monday Jan. 17, 2022. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP, File) Yffy Yossifor/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
Although the FBI initially said the man who held four people hostage at a Texas synagogue was focused on an issue “not specifically related to the Jewish community,” the captor voiced beliefs that Jews controlled the world and had the power to arrange the release of a prisoner, survivors said after their escape.
The gunman’s words were all too familiar to Jewish leaders and terror experts, who saw the attack on Congregation Beth Israel as yet another in the rising number of antisemitic hate crimes, a sign of the continued need of vigilance and interfaith solidarity.