A home-repair team from Jesse Lee ASP breaks through a floor due for replacement while volunteering last summer in Washington County, Tennessee: (clockwise from left) Jeevan Chana, Olivia Nazworth, Julia Palmiotto, Jenny Seal, Will Magee and Ramzey Prentiss. High-school students and adults interested in participating for the first time in Appalachia Service Project this summer can attend a no-obligation informational meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7:30 p.m. at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church. Get all the details at www.jesseleeasp.org.

High-school teens and adults can attend an information session on Thurs., Jan. 23 offering details about a meaningful week of volunteer home-repair this summer through Jesse Lee Appalachia Service Project (ASP).

This no-obligation meeting will introduce students and their parents - and any other interested adults - to the Appalachia Service Project overall, and especially to the developing plan for Jesse Lee ASP’s mission trip, set for June 27-July 5.

The session will start at 7:30 p.m. at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 207 Main St. Meet in the church’s Carriage House, the Tudor-style building at the west end of the parking lot.

ASP is a national Christian volunteer organization founded by Rev. Glenn “Tex” Evans, a Methodist minister, in 1969. Since then, some 437,000 volunteers from across the nation have participated in weeklong mission trips to make more than 19,000 homes in West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina “warmer, safer and drier.”

This is the 37th year for Jesse Lee ASP, which is the second-largest local ASP organization in the U.S. Last summer, 281 local students and adults worked to restore the homes (and hope) of folks in four counties in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Jesse Lee ASP is open to anyone who will have completed their freshman year of high school. Adults are encouraged to volunteer - both those who have teens participating and those who don’t. You don’t have to be a member of Jesse Lee or any church, you don’t have to live in Ridgefield, and you don’t need to be an expert with a hammer to volunteer. Basic construction skills and safety rules are taught in training sessions prior to going on ASP. There’s also a fund-raising component. And it helps if you like ice cream.

Residents don’t have to pre-register for the Jan. 23 information session.

Previous ASP volunteers do not need to attend the Jan. 23 meeting. However, they should plan to attend the required monthly orientations, which will begin in early February.

For all 2020 meeting dates, forms and more details, go online to jesseleeasp.org or call Deb Ahle 203-438-6782 or Dave Sigworth 203-438-7501.