Jesse Lee students collect food for Ridgefield Food Pantry
Jesse Lee Day School’s Transitional Kindergarten collected more than 100 cans of food for the Ridgefield Food Pantry to celebrate the 100th day of school.
Photo: Loren Brewi
Photo: Loren Brewi
