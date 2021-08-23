Skip to main content
News

Jesse Lee Prayer Wall returns to Ridgefield

Staff
The prayer wall, which was first installed at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Ridgefield in May, is returning to the corner of Main Street and King Lane from Aug. 30 through Sept. 13.

The prayer wall, which was first installed at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Ridgefield in May, is returning to the corner of Main Street and King Lane from Aug. 30 through Sept. 13.

Contributed photo

RIDGEFIELD — Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church’s popular prayer wall will return to the corner of Main Street and King Lane from Aug. 30 through Sept. 13, giving the community a place to share their joys, sorrows and prayer requests.

Church leaders first put up the prayer wall in May, inviting people from Ridgefield and surrounding towns to post their prayers on the wall during a two-week period. The community’s response was enthusiastic — nearly 200 prayers were posted and the buzz on social media made it clear that people enjoyed having a place where everyone in town was welcome to share their prayers.

Jesse Lee wanted to re-install the wall as people get ready for a new school year, deal with persistent COVID challenges, mark the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 and experience unrest beyond our borders.

“We believe the prayer wall enables God’s love and light to shine through us with each request made for another,” church leader Bonnie Kearns said. “Praying for others as well as ourselves brings comfort and support when we need it most, and also lets us share in each other’s joy when prayers of praise are lifted up.”

There are two ways people can post prayers to the wall. The top half of the wall is a giant chalkboard where people can publicly share their prayer requests while the base is a faux stone wall with places to insert private prayers.

The Prayer Ministry at Jesse Lee will record and collect all prayer requests. Private prayers inserted in the wall will not be read by anyone but will remain folded and confidential. However, these and all other prayers submitted will be prayed over at the end of the two-week period.

Although the wall is located on a corner of the church’s campus, it is truly something for everyone in and around town to participate in and enjoy.

For more information, email prayerministry@jesseleechurch.com.