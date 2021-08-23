Jesse Lee Prayer Wall returns to Ridgefield

Contributed photo

RIDGEFIELD — Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church’s popular prayer wall will return to the corner of Main Street and King Lane from Aug. 30 through Sept. 13, giving the community a place to share their joys, sorrows and prayer requests.

Church leaders first put up the prayer wall in May, inviting people from Ridgefield and surrounding towns to post their prayers on the wall during a two-week period. The community’s response was enthusiastic — nearly 200 prayers were posted and the buzz on social media made it clear that people enjoyed having a place where everyone in town was welcome to share their prayers.