Jesse Lee Church repairing homes with 135 Ridgefield volunteers

High school students and adults from the Ridgefield area are on their annual Jesse Lee Appalachia Service Project mission trip this week, with 85 volunteers working to make homes “warmer, safer and drier” in West Virginia, and another 50 doing local repairs nearby in Bethel.
ASP is a national Christian volunteer organization whose participants take an annual week-long mission trip to make improve people’s homes in central Appalachia. Since its founding in 1969, more than 410,000 volunteers from across the nation have repaired 18,300 homes there.