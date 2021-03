Coming from the ROAR Shelter, this is a very unusual ask, but we are in desperate need for this poor boy.

ROAR is seeking a hospice/foster, or “fospice” for their 8-year-old Bulldog mix Jericho, where there are no other pets in the home.

Jericho has multiple Grade 2 mast cell tumors on his body. Our veterinarians are not sure how long he has left for a good quality of life. Because of this, we want to get Jericho out of the shelter, and place him in a home, surrounded by love, and people. Jericho has a few quirks, and old habits that are hard for him to overcome. While Jericho enjoys being around other dogs, he guards his food, and must be an only pet.

Jericho needs an experienced home able to manage a strong, stubborn dog. Jericho loves car rides, a red toy that he’ll chase again, and again when thrown for him and his food. The staff has been giving him enrichment revolving around food, and he absolutely loves it. Kongs, Snuffle mats, slow feeder toys; he loves them all.

Jericho enjoys walks as long as it’s not too cold outside. Our volunteers have taken him to our downtown area many times, and he does well. ROAR will cover any, and all expenses surrounding Jericho’s fospice care. The foster just needs to provide a compassionate, and loving home for the time he has left.

As already stated, this is a very unusual ask. All the staff, and volunteers here at the ROAR Shelter want to find this sweet boy a loving home so he does not have to spend what time he has left in a kennel.

If you, or anyone you know would be able to take Jericho on as a foster, please let us know.

You need not to be a ROAR volunteer to be a foster; you just need to have the right circumstances in your home.

Jericho is up to date on vaccinations, is microchipped and is neutered. Please call the shelter for additional information 203-438-0158.