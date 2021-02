Meet Jericho who just might be the sweetest, special Bulldog mix you will ever meet. What makes him special besides his chill, happy, and loving personality?

Jericho is deaf.

But Jericho is not the first deaf dog in the world. Deaf dogs have a wonderful life doing agility, obedience even therapy dogs.

Being the parent of a dog who is differently “abled” has certain challenges. Adjustments, and learning new ways to communicate are necessary to live a harmonious life together. To assist, the Canine Company is donating three eManners training sessions to Jericho’s adopter.

Jericho already knows many visual signs. As you learn the consistent hand motions, with love and positive reinforcement, Jericho will understand you just as well as a hearing dog.

Jericho especially loves his doggie play group at WAGS, and car rides.

Please be mindful Jericho must be kept on a leash when he is outside because he will not be able to hear danger, like a car approaching.

Jericho is up to date on vaccinations, is micro-chipped and neutered. His adoption fee has been paid for by a ROAR friend.

Jericho is a big, strong boy and will require an experienced and dog-savvy adopter when he is on leash walking. He might be too much dog for children under 12-years-old.

To make an appointment to meet Jericho, call the ROAR Donofrio Animal Shelter at 203-438-0158. When you meet Jericho, you will love him.