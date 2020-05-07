Jennes’ Emily Dickinson is leading ‘recreated image’ contest to benefit food pantry

Ridgefield resident Barbara Jennes has seized the early lead in the Recreated Images Contest that Ridgefield Democrats are running to benefit the Ridgefield Food Pantry/Emergency Fund.

As of Monday, May 4, at 4:30 p.m., the competition had generated 66 contributions totaling $2,390 for the Food Pantry/Emergency Fund in just the first week.

Running through May 15, the contest features six classic American images recreated by Ridgefield residents using only items in their homes. Viewers are invited to “vote” for their favorite recreated image or images by clicking on them and contributing to the Ridgefield Food Bank/Emergency Fund. Each image is linked to a unique online contribution form so that contributions and dollars per image can be totaled to determine contest winner.

Contestants donated their efforts to help neighbors in need.

Contestants’ Recreated Image dollars so far are:

Barbara Jennes, Emily Dickinson — $600;

Connelly family, Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima — $495;

Aimee Berger-Girvalo, Statue of Sybil Ludington — $430;

Jessica Mancini, We Can Do It — $365;

Susie Buckley, Saturday Evening Post cover — $270;

Carina Borgia-Drake, Hope — $230.

Total: $2,390

The contest is sponsored by the Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee (DTC). The six recreated images can be viewed at: ridgefielddems.net/recreated-images-food-pantry/.

The contributions are collected by the Friends of Ridgefield Community Programs Inc., a 501(c)(3) tax exempt charitable organization that manages all online fundraising for the Ridgefield Food Pantry/Emergency Fund (and numerous other local charities). The Friends of Ridgefield will distribute all proceeds directly to the Food Pantry/Emergency Fund; the DTC has no insight into the contribution platform or contributors.

“The contest has been a great success so far,” said town Social Services Director Tony Phillips. “The Department of Social Services invites other local organizations to consider sponsoring similar efforts to raise funds for local relief.”

Visit ridgefielddems.net/recreated-images-food-pantry to “vote” in the contest by making a contribution to the Food Pantry/Emergency Fund.