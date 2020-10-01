Jazz and giving

Greg Zaic plays the clarinet with the Catoonah Street Jazz & Blues Society at St. Stephen's Nutmeg & Neighbors BBQ on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Ridgefield, Connecticut. The event was also streamed live on Facebook.

Nutmeg and Neighbors on Saturday drew about 70 people to St. Stephen’s Church on Main Street — “church members, their friends, and even people from the town!” said the Rev. Whitney Altopp. “Another 55 joined virtually,” she added.

“Catoonah Street Jazz and Blues Society band and O’Deen’s Barbecue provided a perfect combination for fellowship and fundraising,” Rector Altopp said. “The youngest attendee was 6 months old; the oldest was mid-70s. We raised $10,000, which will all be distributed to organizations in the Greater Danbury area which address hunger, shelter, emotional support, and career training. It was great to be together!”