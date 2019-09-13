The Brian Butler Quartet performed at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield, Connecticut on Sunday, September 8, 2019 as part of the Ridgefield Jazz, Funk and Blues Weekend. Brian Butler plays drums for the crowd as Eric Van Laer is on bass, Bill Lance on keyboard and Noreen Mola sings. The Brian Butler Quartet performed at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield, Connecticut on Sunday, September 8, 2019 as part of the Ridgefield Jazz, Funk and Blues Weekend. Brian Butler plays drums for the crowd as Eric Van Laer is on bass, Bill Lance on keyboard and Noreen Mola sings.