Japan votes for key election in shadow of Abe assassination MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press July 10, 2022 Updated: July 10, 2022 3:16 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese went to the polls Sunday in the shadow of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down while making a campaign speech. Abe's governing party appeared to be cruising to a major victory.
As people voted, police in western Japan sent the alleged assassin to a local prosecutors' office for further investigation. A day earlier a top regional police official acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed the attacker to get so close and fire a bullet at the still-influential former Japanese leader.
Written By
MARI YAMAGUCHI