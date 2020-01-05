Japan says Ghosn's escape inexcusable, orders investigation

A private security guard watches journalists through a closing garage door after a vehicle arrived at the house of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Ghosn earlier this week jumped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon rather than face trial on financial misconduct charges in a dramatic escape that has confounded and embarrassed authorities. less A private security guard watches journalists through a closing garage door after a vehicle arrived at the house of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Ghosn earlier this ... more Photo: Maya Alleruzzo, AP Photo: Maya Alleruzzo, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Japan says Ghosn's escape inexcusable, orders investigation 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's justice minister says the flight of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn as he awaited trial on financial misconduct charges was inexcusable and vowed to beef up immigration checks.

Justice Minister Masako Mori said Sunday she has ordered an investigation after Ghosn issued a statement saying he was in Lebanon.

She said there were no records of Ghosn's departure from Tokyo. She said his bail has been revoked, and Interpol has issued a wanted notice.

Ghosn was first arrested in November 2018.