Japan's new virus emergency met with public indifference MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 4:16 a.m.
1 of7 A shopper wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus uses a mirror as she tries on a hat in a shopping street in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 1500 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus get on a subway with a banner of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 1500 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus shop at a vegetable shop in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 1500 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stroll along a shopping street in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 1500 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Commuters wear face masks at a station in Fukuoka, southern Japan Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to seven more prefectures, affecting more than half the population amid a surge in infections across the country. (Naoyuki Shin/Kyodo News via AP) Naoyuki Shin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Rubber gloves hang to dry as people wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk past in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 1500 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks near a banner reading " Stay Home" hoisted along a shopping street in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 1500 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s expanded state of emergency went into effect Thursday as the government seeks to stop a surge of new coronavirus infections, though with the restrictions not binding many people appeared to be ignoring the requests to avoid nonessential travel.
People were still commuting on crowded trains and buses in Osaka, Fukuoka and other areas of the seven new prefectures placed under the state of emergency. In Tokyo, where the emergency decree has already been in place for a week, the governor expressed concern about people not following the official guidance.