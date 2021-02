TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese navy submarine and a commercial ship collided off Japan's southern coast on Monday, causing minor injuries to three crewmembers of the submarine and damage to its mast, defense officials said.

The submarine Soryu was in the process of surfacing about 27 nautical miles (50 kilometers) south of Cape Ashizuri on Japan's southwestern island of Shikoku when it collided with the commercial ship, the Maritime Self-Defense Force said in a statement.