JBS resumes operations at Worthington pork plant

FILE - This April 18, 2020, file photo, shows the JBS USA Pork Plant in Worthington, Minn. Officials estimate that about 700,000 pigs across the nation can't be processed each week and must euthanized. Most of the hogs are being killed at farms, but up to 13,000 a day also may be euthanized at the JBS pork plant in Worthington. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP) less FILE - This April 18, 2020, file photo, shows the JBS USA Pork Plant in Worthington, Minn. Officials estimate that about 700,000 pigs across the nation can't be processed each week and must euthanized. Most of ... more Photo: Aaron Lavinsky, AP Photo: Aaron Lavinsky, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close JBS resumes operations at Worthington pork plant 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (AP) — JBS USA is resuming operations at its Worthington pork plant after being shut down for two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak among workers.

JBS USA said it resumed hog slaughtering at the southwestern Minnesota plant with reduced staff on Wednesday. The company plans to resume processing on Thursday and expect operations to normalize over time as absenteeism rates decline.

JBS USA announced April 20 it was suspending operations at the large pork processing plant because of the COVID-19 outbreak. During the shutdown, the plant euthanized hogs for producers faced with too many animals, but now will return to processing rather than euthanizing hogs.

The company has implemented enhanced safety measures and says it coordinated its reopening strategy with union representatives and local, state and federal officials.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order requiring meatpacking plants to remain open during the pandemic.

The Star Tribune reports the Worthington plant is a key buyer of Minnesota hogs and usually slaughters about 21,000 hogs daily.

Over the past two weeks, extensive testing of plant workers has taken place. As of Monday, 490 workers at the Worthington plant had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The plant employs more than 1,800 union workers.