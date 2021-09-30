JBS Foods cited after death in chemical vat in Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — JBS Foods Inc. is facing about $59,000 in fines for the death of a worker who fell into a vat of chemicals used to process animal hides at one of the company's meat processing facilities in northern Colorado.

The employee at the Greeley plant fell into the vat March 27 while trying to install a paddlewheel used to churn the chemicals, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Investigators determined JBS failed to adequately secure a trolley and hoist that were being used to lift the paddlewheel.